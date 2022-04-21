East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

East West Bancorp has a payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect East West Bancorp to earn $7.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Shares of EWBC opened at $80.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.92. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $477.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.95 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.29.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

