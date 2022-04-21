East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

Shares of EWBC traded up $2.63 on Thursday, reaching $83.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,522. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.59. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $65.87 and a 12-month high of $93.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 488.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 82,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 68,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 897,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 99,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 210,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.29.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

