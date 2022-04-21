East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.
Shares of EWBC traded up $2.63 on Thursday, reaching $83.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,522. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.59. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $65.87 and a 12-month high of $93.51.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 488.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 82,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 68,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 897,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 99,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 210,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.29.
About East West Bancorp (Get Rating)
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
