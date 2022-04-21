Eastern Bankshares (EBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $171.44 million during the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 4.86%. On average, analysts expect Eastern Bankshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EBC stock opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.87. Eastern Bankshares has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $23.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $939,743.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Eastern Bankshares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. 47.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

