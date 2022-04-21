Eastman Chemical (EMN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Eastman Chemical to post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter. Eastman Chemical has set its FY22 guidance at $9.50-$10.00 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Eastman Chemical to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $111.00 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.32 and a 200-day moving average of $113.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.31.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

