Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EMN. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $114.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.31.

EMN traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,122. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 27,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $2,234,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 593.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 59,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 152.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

