Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.85

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

EGL stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 226 ($2.94). The stock had a trading volume of 226,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,577. The firm has a market capitalization of £229.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 165 ($2.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 228.02 ($2.97). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 202.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 200.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.25.

In other news, insider David Simpson sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.58), for a total value of £595.98 ($775.41).

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

