Eight Capital Boosts K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target to C$14.00

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Eight Capital from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 75.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$8.75 target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of CVE:KNT remained flat at $C$7.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 337,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$8.50.

In related news, Director Saurabh Handa sold 125,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.94, for a total value of C$1,242,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,689,800. Also, Senior Officer Warren Uyen sold 40,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.05, for a total transaction of C$322,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$916,431.40. Over the last three months, insiders sold 207,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,624.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

