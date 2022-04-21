Eight Capital Boosts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$16.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Eight Capital from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.70 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.27.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of LUN traded down C$0.95 on Thursday, reaching C$12.76. 1,372,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,943. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.16. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$8.56 and a 12 month high of C$15.94.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 10.9280948 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total transaction of C$349,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 271,263 shares in the company, valued at C$3,161,760.15.

About Lundin Mining (Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.