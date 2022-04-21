Eight Capital Boosts Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$20.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Eight Capital from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.14% from the stock’s previous close.

WDO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Pi Financial downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.04.

Shares of TSE:WDO traded down C$0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.17. 293,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,273. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$8.90 and a twelve month high of C$16.77.

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$85.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$94.00 million. Analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.62, for a total transaction of C$468,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$255,996.18. Also, Director Nadine Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.38, for a total transaction of C$153,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$876,367.78. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,363.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, QuÃ©bec.

