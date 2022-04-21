Eight Capital Increases Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Price Target to C$3.65

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Eight Capital from C$3.50 to C$3.65 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.14% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Pi Financial lifted their price target on Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.35.

Shares of FOM traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$2.55. 111,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,836. The firm has a market capitalization of C$608.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.39. Foran Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.20 and a twelve month high of C$3.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.50.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

