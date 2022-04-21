Eight Capital Lowers Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Price Target to C$1.50

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.12% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trevali Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.44.

Shares of TV traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 728,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,988. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.13 and a 1 year high of C$2.75. The firm has a market cap of C$116.76 million and a PE ratio of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.09.

Trevali Mining ( TSE:TV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$114.45 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trevali Mining will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

