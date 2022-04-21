Eldorado Gold Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

NYSE EGO opened at $12.11 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,508,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 343,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 200,781 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

