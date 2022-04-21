Eldorado Gold Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.
Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%.
NYSE EGO opened at $12.11 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.39.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,508,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 343,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 200,781 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Eldorado Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eldorado Gold (EGO)
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Sell-Side Activity Drives Proctor & Gamble Higher
- 3 Ways to Invest in 5G Growth
- Google Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.