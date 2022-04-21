Eldorado Gold (EGO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Eldorado Gold to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. On average, analysts expect Eldorado Gold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EGO traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.89. 13,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,600. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 12.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth $1,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

EGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

