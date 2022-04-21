Eldorado Gold (ELD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Eldorado Gold to post earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$308.38 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE ELD traded down C$0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,793. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of C$9.52 and a 12-month high of C$15.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.24, for a total transaction of C$121,262.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,476 shares in the company, valued at C$1,530,028.34. Also, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 29,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.44, for a total transaction of C$423,294.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,393,748.80. Insiders sold 49,768 shares of company stock valued at $716,880 over the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.38.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

