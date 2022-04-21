Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EA. Atlantic Securities upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.78.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $123.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.34. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $148.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.55, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $106,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,015 shares of company stock worth $6,223,678 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.