Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ELEEF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

ELEEF opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $12.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

