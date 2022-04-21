Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.72.

EFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$13.25 target price on Element Fleet Management and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Element Fleet Management in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$14.50 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of EFN stock opened at C$11.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.50, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.57. The firm has a market cap of C$4.71 billion and a PE ratio of 15.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.77. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of C$11.44 and a 1-year high of C$15.28.

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$245.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$237.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.0399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.65, for a total value of C$527,087.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at C$1,075,262.65.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

