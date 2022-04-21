Eli Lilly and (LLY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter. Eli Lilly and has set its FY22 guidance at $8.50-$8.65 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Eli Lilly and to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LLY opened at $292.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $178.58 and a 12-month high of $314.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $265.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.39.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after acquiring an additional 289,490 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

