Elizabeth Alves Sells 325 Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Stock

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.39, for a total value of C$27,101.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$40,861.10.

TSE:CCA traded down C$0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$112.78. 89,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,587. The firm has a market cap of C$5.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.36. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of C$95.50 and a 52 week high of C$123.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$104.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$103.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$132.33.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

