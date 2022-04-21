Embraer (ERJ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Embraer has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.23. Embraer had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Embraer to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ERJ stock opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ERJ shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Embraer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERJ. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,420,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 9.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 34,957 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

