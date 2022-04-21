EMCOR Group (EME) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect EMCOR Group to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. EMCOR Group has set its FY22 guidance at $7.15-$7.85 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $7.150-$7.850 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. On average, analysts expect EMCOR Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EME opened at $118.18 on Thursday. EMCOR Group has a 1-year low of $107.79 and a 1-year high of $135.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.37%.

Several analysts have commented on EME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Barclays PLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 17,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.