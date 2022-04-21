Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Raised to C$66.00 at CIBC

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at CIBC from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.34% from the company’s previous close.

EMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emera to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Emera and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Emera to C$60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$64.00.

Shares of TSE EMA traded down C$0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$64.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of C$16.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55. Emera has a 12 month low of C$55.42 and a 12 month high of C$65.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.22.

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.2399998 EPS for the current year.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

