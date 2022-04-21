EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Director Buys C$18,005.00 in Stock

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Get Rating) Director Brian Kenneth Levet acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$184,205.
Shares of EMX Royalty stock traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$2.75. 23,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,862. The company has a market cap of C$300.80 million and a PE ratio of -10.30. EMX Royalty Co. has a 12-month low of C$2.35 and a 12-month high of C$4.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75.
EMX Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)
