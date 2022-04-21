EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Director Buys C$18,005.00 in Stock

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Get Rating) Director Brian Kenneth Levet acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$184,205.

Shares of EMX Royalty stock traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$2.75. 23,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,862. The company has a market cap of C$300.80 million and a PE ratio of -10.30. EMX Royalty Co. has a 12-month low of C$2.35 and a 12-month high of C$4.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75.

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as Sweden and Norway.

