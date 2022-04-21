Enbridge Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 20,216 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,036% compared to the average volume of 1,779 put options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $492,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,145,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ENB opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.92. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

