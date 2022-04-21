Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Raised to C$61.00 at CIBC

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ENB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$57.53.

TSE ENB traded up C$0.10 on Thursday, reaching C$58.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,850,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,985,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$118.78 billion and a PE ratio of 20.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$52.90. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$45.76 and a 12 month high of C$59.09.

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.79 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.2399999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Colin Kenneth Gruending sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.67, for a total value of C$71,510.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,384 shares in the company, valued at C$4,232,055.28. Also, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.18, for a total transaction of C$57,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,573,596.10. Insiders have sold 13,133 shares of company stock worth $737,256 over the last three months.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

