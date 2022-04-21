Encore Wire (WIRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $4.49. The firm had revenue of $687.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.79 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 48.24% and a net margin of 20.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Encore Wire to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WIRE stock traded up $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $113.03. The company had a trading volume of 168,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,698. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.85 and a 200-day moving average of $123.80. Encore Wire has a 12 month low of $65.98 and a 12 month high of $151.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WIRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Encore Wire in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Encore Wire by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Encore Wire by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Encore Wire by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

