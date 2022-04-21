Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Endeavor Group reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full year sales of $5.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Endeavor Group.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.17 by 0.17. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of 1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.36 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EDR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 35.79.

EDR opened at 25.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of 22.02 and a fifty-two week high of 35.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is 28.89 and its 200 day moving average is 29.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,659,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,016,000 after acquiring an additional 155,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 8,134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,184,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,326,000 after buying an additional 9,073,190 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,013,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,081,000 after buying an additional 2,311,361 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,510,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,650,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,482,000 after buying an additional 233,781 shares during the period. 33.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

