Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Price Target Increased to €26.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €25.00 ($26.88) to €26.00 ($27.96) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ELEZY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Endesa from €22.50 ($24.19) to €22.60 ($24.30) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup raised Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Endesa from €21.00 ($22.58) to €21.50 ($23.12) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.37.

Get Endesa alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEZY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,293. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85. Endesa has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.