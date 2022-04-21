Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) PT Raised to C$14.60

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$13.50 to C$14.60 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$9.75 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Shares of TSE EFR traded down C$1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 711,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,637. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.47. The firm has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 848.46. Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of C$5.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 24.42 and a quick ratio of 19.07.

Energy Fuels ( TSE:EFR Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$2.09 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Energy Fuels will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Higgs sold 5,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.58, for a total transaction of C$67,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 266,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,618,468.57.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.