Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) PT Raised to C$14.60

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$13.50 to C$14.60 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.70% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$9.75 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.
Shares of TSE EFR traded down C$1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 711,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,637. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.47. The firm has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 848.46. Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of C$5.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 24.42 and a quick ratio of 19.07.
In related news, Director Dennis Higgs sold 5,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.58, for a total transaction of C$67,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 266,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,618,468.57.
Energy Fuels Company Profile
Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.
