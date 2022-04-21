Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ERF. CIBC upped their target price on Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of TSE:ERF opened at C$17.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.92. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$6.12 and a twelve month high of C$18.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$16.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29.

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Get Rating ) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$326.26 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.9700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 10.73%.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 64,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.51, for a total value of C$1,061,843.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 309,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,114,479.08.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

