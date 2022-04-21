EnLink Midstream, LLC to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

EnLink Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 166.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect EnLink Midstream to earn $0.26 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 173.1%.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

NYSE ENLC opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 268.82 and a beta of 2.99. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $10.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENLC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 27,161 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 353.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,998,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 816,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 28,975 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 238,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream (Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.