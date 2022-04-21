Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Cut to $220.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.31.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $178.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.49 and a 200-day moving average of $184.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $5,780,080.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total value of $695,983.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,054,000 after buying an additional 1,030,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,827,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,157,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,617,000 after buying an additional 438,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

