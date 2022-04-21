Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock opened at $39.52 on Thursday. Enterprise Bancorp has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $46.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day moving average is $40.10. The stock has a market cap of $476.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $41.63 million for the quarter.

In other Enterprise Bancorp news, Director Michael T. Putziger purchased 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.41 per share, for a total transaction of $39,440.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 130 shares of company stock valued at $5,233 in the last quarter. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 606,424 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,241,000 after purchasing an additional 84,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,566 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,384 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,995 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

