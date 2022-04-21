Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $627.29 Million

Equities analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) will report $627.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $611.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $636.80 million. Envista posted sales of $709.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Envista in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envista has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $45.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $52.03. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 10,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $544,393.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $244,243.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,755.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,829 shares of company stock worth $7,852,658 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,253,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,778,000 after buying an additional 168,719 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,319,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,689,000 after buying an additional 2,712,746 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Envista by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,353,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,172,000 after purchasing an additional 373,330 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Envista by 4.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,186,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,039,000 after purchasing an additional 170,643 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Envista by 46.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,286 shares during the period.

Envista Company Profile (Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

