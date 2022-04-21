EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $178.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $150.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.95% from the stock’s previous close.

EOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.64.

Shares of EOG traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,772,978. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.83 and a 200 day moving average of $102.72. The company has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $127.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $280,032,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 691.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $277,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,393 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 118.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $398,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 151.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,356,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $269,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

