EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $288.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EQT AB (publ) from SEK 612 to SEK 425 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group raised shares of EQT AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. SEB Equities raised shares of EQT AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of EQT AB (publ) from SEK 380 to SEK 400 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of EQBBF stock opened at $27.00 on Thursday. EQT AB has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $60.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average is $42.72.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to make investments globally. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional offices in Sydney, Australia and Tokyo, Japan.

