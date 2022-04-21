EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Raised to $58.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.90% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.55.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT stock opened at $44.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.41. EQT has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $45.50.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EQT will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in EQT by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in EQT by 1,602.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile (Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.