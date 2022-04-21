EQT (NYSE:EQT) PT Raised to $60.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.10% from the company’s current price.
EQT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.18.
Shares of EQT stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $45.08. 59,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,682,526. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.17. EQT has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.41.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in EQT by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in EQT by 1,602.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.
About EQT
EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.
