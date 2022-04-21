EQT (NYSE:EQT) PT Raised to $60.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.10% from the company’s current price.

EQT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.18.

Get EQT alerts:

Shares of EQT stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $45.08. 59,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,682,526. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.17. EQT has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.41.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EQT will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in EQT by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in EQT by 1,602.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

About EQT (Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.