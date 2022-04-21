Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Equifax stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.41. 1,322,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,351. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.45 and its 200-day moving average is $253.82. Equifax has a 52 week low of $191.70 and a 52 week high of $300.11.

Get Equifax alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Equifax from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.42.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 240,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,352,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Equifax by 681.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.