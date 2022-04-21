Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Equifax stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.41. 1,322,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Equifax has a 1-year low of $191.70 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.82.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.
In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Equifax (Get Rating)
Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.
