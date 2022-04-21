Equifax (NYSE:EFX) PT Lowered to $221.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $255.00 to $221.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EFX. Bank of America assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Equifax from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.92.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX traded down $18.46 on Thursday, hitting $202.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,060,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.82. Equifax has a 12-month low of $202.94 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Equifax’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equifax will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 1,514.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equifax (Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.