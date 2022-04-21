Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.00-$8.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.15-$5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.30 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.000-$8.300 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equifax from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equifax from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $284.42.

EFX traded up $2.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.41. 1,322,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,351. Equifax has a one year low of $191.70 and a one year high of $300.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.82.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Equifax will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 240,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 681.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

