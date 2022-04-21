Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.98-$2.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.000-$8.300 EPS.

EFX stock traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.41. 1,322,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax has a 52 week low of $191.70 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.82.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Several research analysts have commented on EFX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Equifax from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Equifax from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $284.42.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 240,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,352,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

