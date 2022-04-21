Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) and Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Head to Head Comparison

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Great Ajax and Equinix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Ajax 54.37% 10.30% 2.36% Equinix 7.54% 6.65% 2.56%

76.3% of Great Ajax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Equinix shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Great Ajax shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Equinix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Great Ajax and Equinix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Ajax 0 1 3 0 2.75 Equinix 0 6 11 1 2.72

Great Ajax presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.36%. Equinix has a consensus target price of $853.12, suggesting a potential upside of 11.06%. Given Great Ajax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Great Ajax is more favorable than Equinix.

Risk & Volatility

Great Ajax has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equinix has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Great Ajax and Equinix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Ajax $77.95 million 2.94 $41.85 million $1.42 6.98 Equinix $6.64 billion 10.50 $500.19 million $5.54 138.66

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than Great Ajax. Great Ajax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Great Ajax pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. Equinix pays an annual dividend of $12.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Great Ajax pays out 73.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equinix pays out 223.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Great Ajax has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Equinix has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Great Ajax is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Equinix beats Great Ajax on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Great Ajax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. In addition, it acquires and originates small balance commercial loans (SBC) secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed-use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties through a foreclosure event of a loan or a direct acquisition. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Great Ajax Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tigard, Oregon.

Equinix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.

