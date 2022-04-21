Equinox Gold Corp. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.75 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.00.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$10.76 on Thursday. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.99 and a 12-month high of C$11.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.66. The stock has a market cap of C$3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 5.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.18.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$480.60 million during the quarter.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

