Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ameren Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ameren in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ameren’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

AEE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.83.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $98.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. Ameren has a 52-week low of $79.35 and a 52-week high of $98.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.46%.

In other news, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,562 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $134,269.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total value of $94,345.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,116. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 933.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,523,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,641,000 after buying an additional 1,376,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,847,293,000 after buying an additional 786,490 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Ameren by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,546,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,699,000 after buying an additional 662,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ameren by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,835,000 after purchasing an additional 483,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Ameren by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,051,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,590,000 after purchasing an additional 482,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

