Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Capstone Mining Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capstone Mining in a research report issued on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.
Capstone Mining (TSE:CS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$270.68 million during the quarter.
TSE CS opened at C$6.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Capstone Mining has a twelve month low of C$4.33 and a twelve month high of C$7.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.42 billion and a PE ratio of 9.29.
Capstone Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.
