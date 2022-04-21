Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Capstone Mining Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capstone Mining in a research report issued on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$270.68 million during the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$9.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Capstone Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.94.

TSE CS opened at C$6.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Capstone Mining has a twelve month low of C$4.33 and a twelve month high of C$7.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.42 billion and a PE ratio of 9.29.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

