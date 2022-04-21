Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nomad Royalty Company Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Nomad Royalty in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nomad Royalty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

NSR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 price target on Nomad Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nomad Royalty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.75.

Shares of TSE:NSR opened at C$10.24 on Thursday. Nomad Royalty has a 1 year low of C$7.34 and a 1 year high of C$12.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$629.32 million and a PE ratio of -269.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$8.55 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Nomad Royalty’s payout ratio is -416.71%.

About Nomad Royalty (Get Rating)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.