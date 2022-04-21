Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nomad Royalty Company Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Nomad Royalty in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nomad Royalty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.
NSR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 price target on Nomad Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nomad Royalty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.75.
Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$8.55 million during the quarter.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Nomad Royalty’s payout ratio is -416.71%.
About Nomad Royalty
Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.
