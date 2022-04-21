Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will earn $4.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.31. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2022 earnings at $16.86 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Capital One Financial upgraded Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.33.

Shares of TSE:OVV opened at C$70.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$60.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$51.13. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of C$26.61 and a 1-year high of C$70.84. The stock has a market cap of C$18.12 billion and a PE ratio of 10.42.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C($0.45). The business had revenue of C$4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.37 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 6.95%.

Ovintiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.