Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Signature Bank’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Signature Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $27.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.69.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $287.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.82. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $218.21 and a twelve month high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.32. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,826,000 after buying an additional 76,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Signature Bank by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 482,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,478,000 after purchasing an additional 54,579 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Signature Bank by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Signature Bank by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

